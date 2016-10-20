4 artists to have works displayed at Chicago rail stations

Four artists have been chosen to have their works displayed at Chicago Transit Authority rail stations throughout the city.
The Chicago Transit Board approved the contracts last week. Artist Mathew Wilson of Chicago will have his work at the Diversey Brown Line station. Chicagoan Jason Messinger's work will be at the Illinois Medical District station on the Blue Line. Jamie Pawlus of Indianapolis will have work at the Blue Line's Jefferson Park station and Erin Curtis of Washington D.C. will have work displayed at the Green Line's Kedzie station.
They were chosen from 350 entries.
City transportation officials say the CTA's collection of public art has nearly doubled since 2011. There are more than 60 art works along all eight rail lines, including mosaics, art glass and sculptures.
