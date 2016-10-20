Arnold Newman photography exhibit opens at upstate NY museum

A new exhibit of the renowned portrait photographer Arnold Newman's work has opened at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.
"Arnold Newman: Luminaries of the Twentieth Century in Art, Politics and Culture," a display of more than 60 portraits by the New York City-born photographer, opened this week and runs through Dec. 31.
During his decades-long career Newman photographed some of the world's most famous politicians, artists and celebrities, including Pablo Picasso, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Woody Allen and Marilyn Monroe.
Newman's manner of photographing his subjects eventually became known as environmental portraiture, and his work appeared in such magazines as Life, Vanity Fair and Esquire.
Newman died in Manhattan in 2006 at 88.
Comments