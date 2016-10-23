Bill Murray to receive humor prize at Kennedy Center

Bill Murray will get the sort of attention he doesn't usually seek out when he's honored with the nation's top prize for humor.
The notoriously elusive and publicity-shy actor will be at the Kennedy Center on Sunday to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
The 66-year-old Murray joins several other "Saturday Night Live" alumni who've received the prize, including Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and last year's winner, Eddie Murphy.
The prize was first awarded in 1998 and goes to those who influence society in the tradition of Samuel Clemens, the writer and satirist better known as Mark Twain.
Murray declined interviews ahead of the event, save for a brief conversation with The Washington Post that took place only after the newspaper published a lengthy profile.
