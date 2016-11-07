Appeals court reinstates Muslim inmates discrimination suit

A federal appeals court panel has reinstated a discrimination lawsuit filed by a Muslim inmate who claims he was ridiculed at a Pennsylvania prison.
The Altoona Mirror (http://bit.ly/2eOd87E ) reports the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined a federal judge in Johnstown was wrong to dismiss the lawsuit in which 58-year-old Charles Mack contends he lost his job in the prison commissary for complaining about the incidents.
Mack contends one Loretto prison guard put a sticker on his back saying "I love bacon" while another said, "There is no good Muslim, except a dead Muslim" while other guards and inmates laughed.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit because Mack was given freedom to practice his religion and wasn't made to eat or have contact with pork products. But the appeals court says he was still harmed for speaking out.
