Correction: Election-Minnesota-The Latest story

In a NewsNow that appeared Nov. 9 in versions of MN-Election-Minnesota-The Latest and three Right Now files, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Minnesota Senate candidate Deb Calvert trailed her opponent by 291 votes. The correct number is 201.
The Latest: Senate recounts may bleed into December
It may be December before the final makeup of the Minnesota Senate is known for certain.Republicans are in strong position to control the chamber 34-33, but a pair of automatic recounts loom in Districts 14 and 44
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on elections in Minnesota (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
It may be December before the final makeup of the Minnesota Senate is known for certain.
Republicans are in strong position to control the chamber 34-33, but a pair of automatic recounts loom in Districts 14 and 44. They'll need to keep their leads in those races.
State law calls for trailing opponents to request a recount within 48 hours of the state canvassing board meeting that follows an election. This year, that meeting is Nov. 29.
Recounts in legislative districts generally take a few days.
A study by the nonpartisan group FairVote of elections from 2000-09 found reversals were rare.
---
2:55 p.m.
Fresh off a narrow re-election victory, Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan says he's ready to work with GOP president-elect Donald Trump to create jobs for his northeastern Minnesota district and the rest of the country.
Noland told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he's looking forward to working with Trump to reverse trade deals they agree have been bad for the U.S.
Trump promised in his acceptance speech to support major infrastructure investments. Nolan says he welcomes that and is positioned to help as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Nolan says he has a record of working with Republicans to find common ground.
But Nolan says he'll fight Trump if he pushes proposals to turn Social Security over to Wall Street and Medicare to the insurance companies.
---
2:15 p.m.
Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says dismantling the state's health insurance exchange and addressing health costs will be a top priority for his party next year.
Daudt was emboldened by his party's dominant showing in Tuesday's election. House Republicans defended their majority with a flourish, adding four seats in the process.
He'll likely have a strong ally in the Senate where Republicans appear poised to wrest control from Democrats. The Democrats' leader in the chamber, Sen. Tom Bakk, acknowledges it appears the GOP will control it barring reversals in two recounts.
Daudt says the Tuesday election was a mandate to reverse double-digit premium increases.
Gov. Mark Dayton says MNsure isn't to blame for the price hikes.
---
1:15 p.m.
Minnesota's secretary of state says voter turnout was 74 percent for the general election, slightly lower than the past three presidential cycles.
Steve Simon says that will be among best in the nation when final national numbers come out.
But it's below the 76.4 percent of eligible voters in 2012 and the 78 percent in 2008 - two presidential cycles when Barack Obama's candidacy drove strong turnout. And it was nearly 79 percent in 2004.
---
Noon
Control of the Minnesota Senate isn't yet certain, but Republicans have a lot more reason than Democrats to feel confident it's theirs.
The GOP is on track for a 34-33 majority if current trends hold — including automatic recounts in two races currently led by Republicans.
Those are District 44, where Republican Paul Anderson leads Democrat Deb Calvert by about four-tenths of a percentage point — or 291 votes out of some 50,000 votes cast. If a recount confirms it, that would be a Republican pickup.
In District 14, Republican Jerry Relph leads Democrat Dan Wolgamott by about the same four-tenths of a point.
Democrats are unofficial winners in two other seats, in Districts 53 and 58, where recounts are not automatic but Republicans could request them and pay for them if they still need pickups to gain control.
---
11:15 a.m.
Gov. Mark Dayton says he's bracing for a Republican-controlled Legislature next year.
Republicans expanded their majority in the state House in Tuesday's election. They were on the brink of taking over the Senate, though the final makeup won't be official until automatic recounts proceed in St. Cloud and Plymouth. Republican candidates had the edge there in unofficial totals.
Dayton says "it certainly appears" that the GOP will control both chambers.
The Democratic governor has two years left on his term.
---
10:10 a.m.
Hillary Clinton has won Minnesota's presidential election, only narrowly winning a state that has been a Democratic lock for decades just minutes before delivering her concession speech to Donald Trump.
Clinton squeaked past Trump in Minnesota in a race called late Wednesday morning as Trump pressed her across the state.
Clinton was long the favorite to claim Minnesota's 10 electoral votes. Minnesota hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since Richard Nixon nearly swept the country in his 1972 re-election.
The final margin was tiny despite that history and a far superior Democratic ground operation.
---
3:25 a.m.
Democrat Tim Walz has survived a GOP wave to hang on to his southern Minnesota seat in Congress.
Walz squeaked past Republican Jim Hagedorn in a race that was a rematch of 2014.
The race hadn't been expected to be close. Outside groups spent little for Hagedorn, who carried some baggage from the race two years ago.
A former member of the Army National Guard, Walz ousted a six-term incumbent in 2006 to win his congressional seat and had regularly cruised to re-election for each of his five terms.
Hagedorn is the son of a former Minnesota congressman.
---
3:10 a.m.
Republicans have the upper hand in the battle for control of the Minnesota Senate.
The final word will hinge on close elections in Lakeville and Apple Valley.
And a pair of races in Plymouth and St. Cloud that favored Republicans are headed for an automatic recount because of tiny margins of victory.
Democrats were protecting a six-seat majority in the Senate heading into Election Day. Though they defeated the top Senate Republican, Democrats suffered heavy losses in rural districts that could cost them that majority.
---
3:05 a.m.
Conservative former radio host Jason Lewis has beaten Democrat Angie Craig to keep retiring U.S. Rep. John Kline's southern Minnesota seat in Republican hands.
Lewis weathered a barrage of attack ads airing controversial comments he made on his radio show to win in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in Tuesday's election.
The race for one of the nation's few swing districts was regarded as a toss-up. Kline opted to retire after seven terms.
During the campaign, Craig contrasted her private business experience as a former St. Jude Medical executive with Lewis' long career on talk radio. Voters were hammered with ads that played back comments of Lewis calling women "non-thinking" for their views on contraception and other clips. Lewis had called the ads unfair and wrong.
---
2:55 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep Rick Nolan has won his third straight term representing northeast Minnesota.
Nolan held on Tuesday to survive a rematch against Republican Stewart Mills.
Republicans had eyed Nolan's seat for a potential upset. They believed GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's platform would appeal to the area's mining towns reeling from a steel industry downturn.
Once a reliable Democratic stronghold, the 8th Congressional District has become competitive by growing to include more conservative areas. The race was one of the most expensive congressional elections in the country.
Mills is a wealthy scion of a Minnesota chain of retail stores. Nolan narrowly defeated him in 2014.
Nolan's victory prolongs his second stint in Congress that began in 2012. Nolan also served in Congress in the late 1970s and early '80s.
---
2:50 a.m.
The outcome of the fight for control of Minnesota's Senate is on hold.
Democrats were protecting a six-seat majority in the Senate heading into Election Day. Though they defeated the top Senate Republican, Democrats suffered heavy losses in rural districts that could cost them that majority.
But a pair of races in Plymouth and St. Cloud that favored Republicans are headed for an automatic recount because of tiny margins of victory. Senate Democrats were also awaiting the final results in a critical Apple Valley Senate seat.
A Republican win against Sen. Greg Clausen could seal the majority for the GOP. House Republicans held on to control of their own majority.
---
2:30 a.m.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has often been mentioned as a potential governor someday, but he's at risk of being knocked off in his re-election bid.
Walz was among many Democrats unexpectedly struggling in what was turning out to be a wave election for Republicans. He was locked in the tightest of races with Republican Jim Hagedorn in a race that seemed like a candidate for recount early Wednesday.
A former member of the Army National Guard, Walz ousted a six-term incumbent in 2006 to win his congressional seat and has regularly cruised to re-election for each of his five terms. He easily beat Hagedorn two years ago.
Hagedorn, the son of a former Minnesota congressman, struggled to mount a serious campaign that year. He was hurt by dismal fundraising and questions about some of his blog posts in which he disparaged Native Americans and gays, among other groups.
The 2016 rematch was widely regarded as a sure thing for Walz, and outside political groups spent little money in the race.
---
1:30 a.m.
Voters have returned Associate Justice Natalie Hudson to the Minnesota Supreme Court in her first election test since Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her last year to fill the seat of retiring Justice Alan Page.
Hudson defeated family law attorney Michelle MacDonald in Tuesday's nonpartisan race. Her re-election leaves the state's highest court with a majority of justices appointed by the Democratic governor. Dayton has named four of the seven justices. He chose Hudson, who is African-American, to replace Page, the first black justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Hudson previously served 14 years on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She also spent two years as St. Paul city attorney.
In Minnesota, judicial appointments don't require legislative confirmation. Judges must periodically stand for election, but few incumbents face serious challenges
---
1:30 a.m.
Minnesota House Minority Leader Paul Thissen has conceded that Democrats won't take back the chamber next year.
Democrats pressed incumbent Republicans in suburban and rural districts in their quest to reverse the GOP's seven-seat majority. But Democrats lost too many of those challenges amid Donald Trump's stronger-than-expected showing at the presidential level.
Thissen said he's contacted Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt early Wednesday morning to concede the majority.
The outcome of Senate control was in flux as Democrats defended their six-seat majority. It could hinge on automatic recounts triggered by razor-thin elections in Plymouth and St. Cloud districts.
An all-Republican Legislature could complicate Gov. Mark Dayton's final two years in office. The Democratic governor had made the case to voters to flip control of the House back to Republicans.
---
1:10 a.m.
Hillary Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in Minnesota as Donald Trump nears a stunning presidential victory.
Democrats laughed at the idea that the Republican business mogul could break Minnesota's 40-year streak of voting for Democrats. But Clinton held a marginal lead as the final results trickled in Wednesday morning.
Neither campaign paid much attention to Minnesota, a state that has voted for Democrats in every presidential election since 1976. Trump and running mate Mike Pence hosted rallies in the campaign's final days. Clinton dispatched several surrogates.
Trump's better-than-expected showing was causing heartburn for other Democratic candidates down the ballot. Rep. Tim Walz's re-election wasn't on Democrat's radar as a challenge. But the southern Minnesota Democrat was neck-and-neck with GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn.
