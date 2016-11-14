Celebrities

November 14, 2016 5:38 PM

The Latest: Edvard Munch painting fetches $54M at NYC sale

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Latest on Sotheby's auction of impressionist and modern art (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A painting by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (AYD'-vart moongk) fetched over $54 million at an auction in New York City.

"Girls on the Bridge" was sold on Monday at Sotheby's auction of impressionist and modern art in Manhattan. The 1902 painting depicts a cluster of girls huddled on the bridge of a country village.

It sold in 1996 for $7.7 million and again in 2008 for $30.8 million, each time setting a record for the artist.

In 2012, Munch's work "The Scream" sold for $119.9 million at Sotheby's. It became the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, a record that has been broken four times since.

Pablo Picasso's "Women of Algiers (Version O)" now holds that distinction. It sold last year for $179.4 million.

---

