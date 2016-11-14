The Latest: Edvard Munch painting fetches $54M at NYC sale

The Latest on Sotheby's auction of impressionist and modern art (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
A painting by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (AYD'-vart moongk) fetched over $54 million at an auction in New York City.
"Girls on the Bridge" was sold on Monday at Sotheby's auction of impressionist and modern art in Manhattan. The 1902 painting depicts a cluster of girls huddled on the bridge of a country village.
It sold in 1996 for $7.7 million and again in 2008 for $30.8 million, each time setting a record for the artist.
In 2012, Munch's work "The Scream" sold for $119.9 million at Sotheby's. It became the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, a record that has been broken four times since.
Pablo Picasso's "Women of Algiers (Version O)" now holds that distinction. It sold last year for $179.4 million.
---
11:45 a.m.
A painting by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch is expected to sell for more than $50 million at Sotheby's auction of impressionist and modern art.
Munch painted "Girls on the Bridge" in 1902. It depicts a cluster of girls huddled on the bridge of a country village. The auction is scheduled for Monday evening in New York City.
The painting sold in 1996 for $7.7 million and again in 2008 for $30.8 million, each time setting a record for the artist.
In 2012, Munch's work "The Scream" sold for $119.9 million at Sotheby's. It became the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, a record that has been broken four times since.
Pablo Picasso's "Women of Algiers (Version O)" now holds that distinction. It sold last year for $179.4 million.
Comments