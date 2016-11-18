Pence sees 'Hamilton;' cast member says nation is anxious

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the latest celebrity to attend the Broadway hit "Hamilton," but the first to get a sharp message from a cast member from the stage.
Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Arron Burr, the nation's third vice president, had this message Friday for his political descendant after the curtain call:
"We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights," he said. "We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of all of us."
Pence's appearance at the show drew both cheers and boos.
He had ducked out before Dixon's speech.
