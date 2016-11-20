Sheriff's office posts photo of man crying after arrest

A man who was arrested on charges that he fled from Pasco County deputies during a traffic stop, intentionally ran a deputy off the road, and was holding 9.5 grams of meth became the star of the sheriff's office Facebook and Twitter pages.
The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2fsm7vn) that a photo of Marquis Porter showed two deputies gripping chunks of his dreadlocks as he sat in the grass with his hand behind his back.
The Sheriff's Office says it's trying to make such posts the norm — all part of a budding social media strategy that has amplified their online presence, especially in the last month.
But critics wonder: At what cost? Charged but not convicted, should Porter be the object of ridicule?
