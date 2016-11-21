Tommy Thompson alumni plan events marking anniversary

A series of events are planned for next year to mark the 30th anniversary of Tommy Thompson's inauguration as Wisconsin governor.
Alumni of his administration are producing events for 2017 that include an academic conference at the Capitol in April, a celebratory gala in Milwaukee later in the spring and the unveiling of a new documentary in the fall.
The 75-year-old Thompson was Wisconsin's longest-serving governor, first elected in 1986 and re-elected three times. He left office midway through his fourth term to become secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under then-President George W. Bush.
Thompson briefly ran for president in 2008 and also for U.S. Senate in 2012.
Thompson's closest adviser James Klauser is heading up the 30th anniversary project. More information is available at www.tommyat30.com.
