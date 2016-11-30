Cheers to culture you can drink! Belgian beer gets UN props

Next time you raise a glass of Belgian beer, rest assured: It's a cultural experience.
UNESCO is adding Belgian beer to the list of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."
Belgium is known throughout the world for its wide array of tastes, from extreme sour to bitter, produced in just about every city and village across the west European nation of 11 million people. The history of Belgian suds stretches back centuries to medieval monks and has been celebrated in paintings by Pieter Brueghel and in countless songs since.
Brussels regional leader Rudi Vervoort said Monday that beer "has been a part of our society since time immemorial."
