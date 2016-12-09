Editorials from around New England

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New England newspapers:
The Hour (Conn.), Dec. 7, 2016
"Remember" may no longer be the appropriate verb to apply to reflections of the events of Dec. 7, 1941.
After 75 years, most Americans have no memories of the date that lived in infamy. We may not remember, but we can imagine.
Imagine how you might respond to hearing on the radio of the ambush that killed more than 2,400 people.
Imagine if you would have been inspired to charge to enlistment centers to volunteer to serve your country, as thousands of people did in Connecticut and across the nation before dusk. Some requested immediate service, while others filled out applications to report after the holidays, no doubt accepting they might be saying final goodbyes to loved ones.
Imagine how you would have tried to otherwise contribute to the war effort.
We must also imagine what most Americans apparently did not 75 years ago: The possibility of a brazen attack on U.S. soil.
It's impossible to replicate the deep emotional scars that shaped that generation long after the end of World War II, but their sacrifices demand that we allow ourselves to imagine the worst.
The United States was taken by surprise that Sunday morning in Hawaii even though World War II had begun more than two years earlier.
Japan's actions may have been subsequently declared a war crime, but today's enemies are cloaked in deeper shadows. They attack as snipers rather than via waves of air strikes; on civilians as well as military personnel.
It's no coincidence that Dec. 7, 1941 was the date in American history most commonly summoned to give perspective to its modern successor: Sept. 11, 2001.
Are any dates in our history better known by most Americans? Too many people would likely offer a vague definition of the events of July 4, 1776. A few years before turning 50, July 20, 1969 has lost most of its moon glow. But Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 11, 2001 are defining dates not merely as markers of days America was wounded, but as emblems of our nation's resolve.
Most of our oral historians of Dec. 7, 1941 are gone now, and there were no hand-held videos to document and share the horror in real time. So we are left to imagine the arrival of 353 Japanese fighter planes swarming over the naval base, determined to destroy our Pacific fleet.
As President Franklin D. Roosevelt told Congress the following day: "There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger."
Our debt to the veterans who answered that call to arms in the days, months and years after Dec. 7, 1941 can never be repaid.
But we need to salute the depth of their sacrifices, while not resisting consideration of the possibilities of unexpected aggressions in the future.
To do so, we must imagine what it was like to pay witness to the day the world changed.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2gkGQ8Z
The Portland Press Herald (Maine), Dec. 8, 2016
Health care, with its interlocking systems of public and private insurers and providers, is complex, so health care reform is never easy.
But for the last four election cycles we have heard Republican office seekers say that it's really simple. All you have to do is repeal "Obamacare," they said, and replace it with something better.
But replace it with what? Anyone who can remember back before 2010, when you could be denied insurance because of a pre-existing condition, lose your insurance for getting too sick or find your medication unaffordable because you fell into a "doughnut hole," knows that some things are worse than Obamacare.
Now some Republicans in Congress are saying that the solution should be "repeal and delay," cutting out the legs from the health reform law and spend the next three years designing an alternative. As if what America really needs is three years of uncertainty and upheaval in the health care economy.
A recent study by the Urban Institute puts some of what's at stake into perspective. If congressional Republicans pass a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act through budget reconciliation (a process that requires only a majority vote in the Senate), they could eliminate Medicaid expansion, and tax credits for people who buy insurance on the exchanges, as well as individual and employer mandates.
While we wait for the new plan to take shape, this is what we could expect to see:
22.5 million would drop insurance they can't afford without a subsidy.
The individual market would collapse, driving insurance companies out, leaving millions more Americans without options.
Hospital costs for uncompensated care would skyrocket.
There is a better way, even if it won't match the hot rhetoric of the campaign trail.
While Republicans have talked about replacing the Affordable Care Act, Democrats have said that it should be fixed. There might be enough improvements that both parties could agree on that would satisfy the Republican promises in the short run, while the new administration takes on a more thorough reform.
Negotiating prescription drugs and expanding payment reform trials that reward wellness are among the small changes that could make a big difference.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins said that until she sees a bill, she's not sure how she would vote on a plan to dismantle the ACA without replacing it right away.
But she did express her concern about the order of the steps that some of her colleagues are proposing. "I think what we need to focus on first is what would we replace it with and what are the steps to do that," she told the Press Herald last week.
Collins is a longtime critic of the ACA, and would be a good source for recommendations on how it could be changed. We urge her to offer those ideas and fight an irresponsible repeal and delay strategy.
Incremental reforms are not the easy fix that some members of Congress are promising, but they're a much better way to approach a problem for which no fix is easy.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2gJ0g3O
The Cape Cod Times (Mass.), Dec. 7, 2016
The Mashpee Wampanoag may not have had a direct stake in the water-protection efforts in North Dakota, but the tribe's willingness to be counted among those looking to protect the integrity of the natural resources owned by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe demonstrates a principled stand of solidarity.
At the center of the controversy is the Dakota Access Pipeline. As planned, it would range 1,172 miles, linking North Dakota's oil fields with storage facilities in Illinois. As designed, the pipeline was to skirt the edge of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, passing under the Missouri River. The Standing Rock Sioux have repeatedly expressed concern that the planned path could disturb tribal burial grounds and potentially affect the tribe's drinking water. The Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday denied the permit for that route, citing tribal concerns and requiring the full process of an Environmental Impact Statement, the same environmental protection document the Corps applied in seeking the route of least impact for South Coast Rail.
For the past several months, a steady stream of self-described water protectors arrived on the scene, joining the tribe, to bring national and international attention to their plight, as well as to bring popular and political pressure on the federal government and the pipeline's proponents. The volunteers have included everyone from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to actor Mark Ruffalo, to hundreds of ordinary citizens who have been energized by the tribe's efforts to safeguard its land. Protesters set up three campsites along the proposed route, and staffed them with tribal members and other activists.
More than a dozen members of Cape Cod's Mashpee Wampanoag made the nearly 2,000-mile journey in solidarity.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairman, Dave Archambault III, told Reuters and a local radio station on Monday that it was time for the protesters to go home. Their purpose had been served, he said with gratitude.
"They brought worldwide attention to this area and I am thankful for their support, and I am thankful for their efforts, but it's time now. And everybody can just relax and go home.
"It's going to take time, they have to understand that. And it's an opportunity for them to go home. It's an opportunity for them to spend this winter, and if they celebrate holidays, to spend the holidays with their families. I know their families are yearning for them to come home."
"Nothing will happen this winter," he said.
Conflict between the indigenous people of the Americas and those who would exploit them stretch back to a time before this continent was even known as America. European colonists brought with them their diseases, their guns, and their views on land ownership, directly and indirectly wiping out vast swaths of indigenous peoples on a scale that can only be described as genocide. This was followed by a period of expatriation and forced assimilation, when American Indians were removed from their tribal lands and required to repudiate their languages, their traditions, and their cultures.
What happened in North Dakota, however, represents an important moment in the lives of many indigenous peoples, with members of different tribes coming together to take a principled stand of conscience. It could mark the beginning of a new period of collaboration, where tribes with distinct traditions stand together in unity, reminding those who might otherwise dismiss them that they have been protecting this land long before the rest of us arrived.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2hcZ3VN
(Lebanon) Valley News (N.H.), Dec. 2, 2016
Anyone can have a bad day at the office, but few will outdo Ralph Branca. His workday of woe happened at age 25, and it nagged at him for the rest of his life.
Branca, a former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who died last week at age 90, was the victim, along with Dodgers fans everywhere, of the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" in October 1951. That blow, emotional and physical, was delivered by Bobby Thomson of the New York Giants, who hit a Branca fastball over the left field fence at the Polo Grounds to win the National League pennant.
Called one of baseball's greatest moments, the legendary shot can still be seen on YouTube; video captures the leaping joy that sports can deliver, and radio announcer Russ Hodge's soaring call, "The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!" Young men skip and clap as they round the bases, and an older one, the third base coach, spins like a 5-year-old whose delight is so overwhelming he doesn't know what to do with his body.
Baseball lore is preserved in narrative, and this one stayed with Branca. It was later said that the shock ruined his baseball career. He'd had three all-star seasons before and never had another, but Branca said that was because he hurt his back in spring training the next year and he never regained his form.
In ensuing years, Branca at times seemed to resent his fate. "A guy commits murder and he gets pardoned after 20 years," he once said. "I didn't get pardoned." Similarly, he complained, "Nobody remembers that at 21, I won 21 games . All they remember is the homer."
But Branca moved on to a career as an insurance salesman with a sideline of raising money for a charity that helped old ballplayers. He became friends with Thomson and they did charity events and baseball shows together. He seems to have achieved an admirable sense of equanimity, even though it was later claimed that the Giants that season used a telescope to steal opposing catchers' signals. Branca believed it; Thomson denied he knew what pitch was coming.
That "the shot" has endured raises the question of whether contemporary highlights can do the same. We have our doubts. Consider that the game was seen live by a tiny audience compared with the reach of media today. There were not a million Twitter posts and Facebook shares. In the 1950s, a moment had time to grow into a story — through radio, newspapers and movie reels. Before fans had their fill, the moment was fixed in legend.
And in those days, sports heroes and goats went back home when their careers were done to old neighborhoods or small towns in the Midwest. They did not resurface on Dancing With the Stars. Their youth lived on in collective memory. For Branca that was something of a burden, not so for Thomson. He said, reflecting the heights that sports also can reach in an instant: "It was the best thing that ever happened to me. . It may have been the best thing that happened to anybody."
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2hbw95n
The Providence Journal (R.I.), Dec. 5, 2016
With its referendum Sunday, Italy's great experiment with political reform has ended "not with a bang but a whimper," in the words of the great poet T.S. Eliot. The results are one more sign that, throughout the Western world, voter discontent with the establishment has fueled a rebellion at the ballot box.
Earlier this year, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi began pushing his country to combat political corruption and government that fails to serve the people.
Renzi's program would have reduced the power of Italy's overweening Senate. It would no longer have been an elected body, and would not have been able to veto legislation at will. Instead, the lower house would have had more authority. There would have been a two-round voting system, giving the present government — and future governments — an opportunity to serve out a five-year term in its entirety.
Though imperfect, it seemed to be a promising plan, a start in the right direction toward a less chaotic Italy.
But early exit polls showed that most Italians did not want anything to do with Renzi's path to political reform. The final result wasn't even in doubt: the "No" side won by a lofty 59 to 41 percent. For those of us who would like to see Italy thrive, that is disappointing.
Renzi was stunned by this result. As he had promised during the referendum campaign, he immediately resigned as prime minister, and told a televised audience, "The experience of my government ends here."
What on earth happened to cause Italians to reject reform, and maintain a heavily flawed political system widely viewed as being deeply susceptible to corruption?
To beat back reform, Renzi's political opponents effectively exploited the decline in the PM's popularity, the country's economic woes and voters' fears and frustration over thousands of African immigrants who have flooded the country from sub-Saharan Africa.
In particular, the Five Star Movement, a populist and anti-establishment party started by comedian/blogger Beppe Grillo, and the main political rival to Renzi's center-left Democratic Party, played a huge factor.
Grillo has previously expressed his support for President-elect Donald Trump and Britain's outgoing Independence Party leader Nigel Farage. Hence, he was viewed as part of the anti-establishment political wave that has led to Brexit in the United Kingdom, Trump's upset victory and growing support for controversial right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen, among others.
Five Star used the referendum as a protest vote against the status quo — even though the reform plan was the opposite of that. The political messaging clearly engineered Renzi's defeat.
So what happens now?
Italy will push its political revolving door (yet again) and get a new prime minister. The Senate will remain powerful, politicians in the lower house will remain frustrated, and the important push for a healthier system will remain stalled.
While some economists expressed concern that the European Union, and the euro, could be in jeopardy, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble argued that the election was a domestic issue, and not an important international event. "I think we should see the situation in Italy with a certain calmness," he told Sky News. "There is no need to talk about a euro crisis."
Still, Italy's troubles continue to point to problems inherent in the European project. Not every country is run as well as the most powerful ones. And voters are increasingly prickly about issues surrounding national sovereignty, including trade and immigration. In representative democracies, politicians would be wise to weigh what the public is saying.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2hbovrX
Barre-Montpelier Times Argus (Vt.), Dec. 8, 2016
Ideologues and partisans work from the outcome backward.
That is observation of the brilliant essayist Marilynne Robinson. It helps explain how people might succumb to the bizarre and outlandish stories that have come to be known as fake news.
The weirdest recent incident of fake news involved the story circulated online that Hillary Clinton and her associates were involved in a satanic child sex abuse ring working out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C. Most people probably wonder how someone could be so far removed from reality that he could believe such a story. And yet someone did. A North Carolina man was arrested after he traveled to the restaurant, bringing his assault rifle with him to rescue the imprisoned children. He fired shots, but no one was hurt. He found no imprisoned children.
Robinson's observation helps explain how this could have happened. The anti-Clinton ideologue assumes a point of view — an outcome — that he uses to filter all information on the topic. The conclusion reached by many people is that the Clintons are criminals going all the way back to their days in Arkansas and that they have left a trail of murder and corruption behind them.
Working backward then, the ideologue gathers information to support the conclusion. In other words, the conclusion comes before the information. Thus, when an online site offers a story supporting that conclusion, the ideologue incorporates it into his argument.
But if it doesn't come from the facts, where does the conclusion come from in the first place? A veritable industry producing anti-Clinton propaganda has been at work for decades spreading misinformation, including the story that the death of the Clintons' friend, Vincent Foster, was not suicide but murder. If you believe the conclusion in advance, then all information to the contrary, including multiple police investigations ruling the death to be suicide, can be dismissed as part of a cover-up.
Exploitative media figures and politicians have taken advantage of people's credulity, alienation and lack of sophistication, spreading bogus stories, innuendo, cynicism and lies. These include the president-elect, who founded his political career on fake news — the story that Barack Obama was actually a Kenyan. During the campaign Donald Trump also resurrected the Vincent Foster story. Meanwhile, the son of his designated national security adviser has been fired from the transition team for circulating the so-called "pizzagate" story.
The mainstream media — which includes established newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and this paper — serve the function of screening out the garbage. It is called editing; more recently, it has been called curating.
The function of determining what is real news and choosing and shaping stories necessarily involves judgments that are subject to bias, but the aim of the straightforward mainstream press is to establish credibility within the community by presenting stories with a basis in facts. Trump spokesmen have sought to denigrate the idea that objective journalism is possible; that's because undermining confidence in journalism leaves Trump free to act without the check of journalistic oversight.
Imagine if today's attitude of skepticism toward the news had prevailed during the era of Watergate and the crimes of the Nixon administration. News about burglaries and other high crimes might have been dismissed as an overblown partisan fantasy.
The idea of democracy is founded on certain assumptions. One is that freedom of expression is fundamentally important not just to protect the rights of the individual but because a robust exchange of ideas is the best way to achieve solutions to public problems and to mediate potential conflicts within society. Anyone who believes he has the answer, foreclosing other points of view, is headed for a fall. Also, any faction that feels it is frozen out of the public discussion is likely to proceed to more extreme forms of expression, or even violence. Democracy, while messy, is a way of keeping the peace.
When minds are made up in advance, respectful discussion, or even a meaningful connection to reality, becomes difficult, as the pizzagate story has shown us.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2gkFI5x
Comments