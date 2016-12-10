Supreme Court rejects Clarke County death row appeal

The Mississippi Supreme Court is denying an appeal from a death row inmate convicted of a 1996 Clarke County murder.
The court ruled Thursday that it had already rejected in earlier appeals the issues raised by Kelvin Jordan.
Jordan and Frontrell Edwards were convicted of murdering Tony Roberts and his 2-year-old son, Cordera Bradley, in Pachuta. Evidence showed the men were trying to rob someone to get money to go to a football game. Roberts and his son were killed so they couldn't identify their robbers.
Jordan claimed his lawyers were ineffective, his sentence is disproportionate and that the trial judge erred in evidentiary decisions.
Two justices say they would let Jordan proceed with arguments that his lawyer was ineffective, if the same lawyer as before wasn't making the claim.
