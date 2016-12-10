A University of Alabama faculty member has received a research fellowship to study the way children's picture books depict lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender characters.
Jamie Campbell Naidoo received the Arne Nixon Center honor from California State University in Fresno. His project looks into how so-called "rainbow families" are represented in kids' books worldwide.
The Nixon Center has more than 60,000 books, magazines, manuscripts, art and papers. It's described as one of the nation's fastest-growing and most diverse research collections of children's literature.
Naidoo says in a statement from Alabama that the collection will be a wonderful resource for his research.
Naidoo teaches in the school of library and information sciences at Alabama.
Comments