Man, 30, held in attack on woman, son, Cincinnati officer

A man charged with assaulting a Cincinnati police officer responding to a home intrusion is being held in county jail under a $350,000 bond.
Thirty-year-old Steven Tyler Manning has been charged with burglary, assault and resisting arrest in connection with the attack around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Kim McCloud of Cincinnati tells WCPO-TV that Manning shouted, "I'm home," as he entered her home and began punching, biting and kicking her. Her son tried but couldn't subdue Manning, a stranger to them whose face and neck are covered in tattoos.
WLWT-TV reports Officer Tyler Lane received 12 stitches after receiving a 3- to 5-inch cut on his forehead while trying to subdue Manning. The two reportedly crashed through a window during the struggle.
Prosecutor Dave Wood says Manning has a criminal record.
