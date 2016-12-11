Celebrities

December 11, 2016 4:06 PM

'Brady Bunch' star fired after interview with gay actor

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A Los Angeles radio station says former "Brady Bunch" star Susan Olsen has been fired after she got into an online confrontation with openly gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting.

LA Talk Radio announced on Friday that it will not tolerate hateful speech and that it has severed ties with the host.

Us Weekly reports (http://usm.ag/2gAaG8d) Acord-Whiting criticized Olsen, the co-host of "Two Chicks Talkin' Politics," after he was a guest on the show.

Olsen, who played Cindy Brady in the TV show, posted on her Facebook page that Acord-Whiting blocked her "before I could even get one hit in."

Acord-Whiting later posted a screenshot of a Facebook message he says Olsen sent to him. In the screenshot, Olsen appears to call the actor an offensive term for gay men.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation

View more video

Entertainment Videos