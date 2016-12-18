Bill aimed at preventing online porn in South Carolina

A new proposal aims to prevent people who buy computers in South Carolina from accessing porn online.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports (http://bit.ly/2gP6dv6) a bill from state Rep. Bill Chumley would require sellers to install digital blocking capabilities on computers and other devices that access the internet to prevent the viewing of obscene content.
The bill also would prohibit access to any online hub that facilities prostitution and would require manufacturers or sellers to block any websites that facilitate trafficking.
The bill would fine manufacturers that sell a device without the blocking system, but they could opt out by paying $20 per device sold. Buyers could also verify their age and pay $20 to remove the filter. That money would go toward the Attorney General's Office's human trafficking task force.
