Aldridge's season-high 33 help Spurs hold off Bulls

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High Pause

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

4:01 Sun-Star Cross Country Runners of the Year

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced