Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year Pause

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:35 Trailer: 'Eye in the Sky', one of Alan Rickman's last movies