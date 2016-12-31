AP Photos: People around the world ring in 2017

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
MTI via AP
Attila Balazs
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Rick Rycroft
AP Photo
People release balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, during a New Year celebration event at a Tokyo Hotel, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Turkish police provide security in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul, on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Emrah Gurel
AP Photo
Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
A clown performs during a New Year's celebration for internally displaced children at the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Singapore.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Kim Kwang Hyon
AP Photo
Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
An Indian man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebration in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Rafiq Maqbool
AP Photo
Children displaced from Pakistani tribal areas due to fighting between security forces and militants play under a tree during the last sunset of the year on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2016.
B.K. Bangash
AP Photo
Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve welcoming the new year 2017 in Germany's capital.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
A woman offers flowers to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, for good luck in the coming year during New Year's Eve festivities on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The belief in the goddess comes from the African Yoruba religion brought to America by West African slaves.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, as they take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
The 2017 appears during a firework over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan.1, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
People release balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, during a New Year celebration event at a Tokyo Hotel, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
Comments