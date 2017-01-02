George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:29 Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year