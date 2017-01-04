Kang left off SKorea's WBC team amid DUI allegations

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year