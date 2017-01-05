Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinelli's shot is too late

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

2:42 Trump's White House

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab