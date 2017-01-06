Maui theatre criticized for hosting male performance group

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center has come under fire for allowing a performance in June that prompted complaints about sexual dancing and nudity.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2iXnZyu ) the theater is accused of violating its liquor license by allowing the male performers in "Thunder from Down Under" to expose too much skin.
Two complaints have been filed against the theatre regarding the June 8 performance, and the theatre has decided not to challenge the allegations.
A description of the traveling performance on the show's website says it features "chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm."
Maui's Liquor Control Board wouldn't reveal what evidence they had for a hearing this week on the matter, but a county spokesman says the theatre will likely have to pay fine.
The theatre declined to comment.
