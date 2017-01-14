Celebrities

January 14, 2017 7:47 AM

Furniture Academy aims to boost manufacturing skills

The Associated Press
TUPELO, Miss.

A new Furniture Academy in Mississippi is designed to give workers the skills they need for manufacturing jobs.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2is424A ) that colleges and economic development groups are working with furniture makers to create the 28-hour program, which is an introduction to how the industry works.

It includes training in teamwork and problem solving, developing a work ethic and gaining financial awareness and life skills. Classes will be taught at Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College, which will set a schedule based on the needs of those who enroll.

The Furniture Academy is funded through a $250,000 state grant. It begins Feb. 13, with a goal of signing up 300 people.

The free program will take two to three weeks to complete.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Merced Symphony performs for 3,000 children

View more video

Entertainment Videos