Sioux Falls airport adds collection of local art

Travelers passing through the Sioux Falls Regional Airport will soon be greeted by a collection of work by local and regional artists.
The full gallery will be installed in the next couple of weeks with the goal to provide a distraction for travelers and showcase the region's history, industry, culture and geography.
Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier said nine pieces were chosen to enhance the traveling experience in the newly reconfigured lobby area and elsewhere, the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2jwarh3) reported.
"We wanted to make it inviting and the central focus point for travelers and the family and friends there to greet them," Letellier said. "We wanted to make it inviting, and for new people to the area, we wanted to let them know this is more than a prairie city and airport. We have a lot going on in the airport and lot of great local artists."
A piece called "Flights of Fancy," which features glazed ceramic-tile mosaics by college professor Scott Parsons, was recently installed.
Sioux Falls-based TSP, Inc. designed the renovated airport. Architect Michelle Klobassa said the process to select art, as well as spaces to showcase it, began about a year ago.
"We determined which places would make the most sense to display art to draw people through the different spaces," Klobassa said. "We did walk-throughs with the artists to see the paint colors and materials we had designed into the space already and where we would need to add more backing to the wall."
Chosen artists include Ceca Cooper, Mary Groth, Michael Sweere, Michael Heinrich and Parsons.
