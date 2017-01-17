The Latest: Radwanska beats Pironkova at Melbourne Park

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:26 Merced Symphony performs for 3,000 children

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

0:41 Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer