Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal 2016 concert shooting

A hip-hop podcast host has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular New York City concert venue last year that left two people wounded and a rapper's bodyguard dead.
Thirty-one-year-old Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was charged Monday on a federal weapons possession charge tied to the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.
A federal complaint states that DNA supposedly belonging to Campbell was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.
Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, also known as Roland Collins, was wounded along with a friend. Collins' bodyguard was fatally shot.
Campbell, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, was said to be feuding with Collins at the time.
Campbell's attorney declined to comment.
