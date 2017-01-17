Celebrities

Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal 2016 concert shooting

NEW YORK

A hip-hop podcast host has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular New York City concert venue last year that left two people wounded and a rapper's bodyguard dead.

Thirty-one-year-old Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was charged Monday on a federal weapons possession charge tied to the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

A federal complaint states that DNA supposedly belonging to Campbell was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, also known as Roland Collins, was wounded along with a friend. Collins' bodyguard was fatally shot.

Campbell, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, was said to be feuding with Collins at the time.

Campbell's attorney declined to comment.

