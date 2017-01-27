Celebrities

North Dakota bills forbid personal use of campaign funds

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Legislature is considering measures that would prohibit the use of campaign contributions for personal use by politicians.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing a bill in the House, and a similar Republican-sponsored bill is being offered in the Senate.

The bills come after House Republicans two years ago rejected a similar bipartisan bill. That action drew criticism from proponents and was even lampooned by HBO comedian John Oliver.

Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson says that attention has nothing to do with the GOP's bill.

Democratic Rep. Gretchen Dobervich is the primary sponsor of the House bill. She says it doesn't matter which version of the legislation is ultimately approved by lawmakers, as long as it's clear campaign donations for politicians can't be converted to income.

