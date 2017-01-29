UVM, Burlington mall raise funds for mascot sculpture

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:47 Pitman bests Atwater in final seconds

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

2:57 Megan Pust on GV's big win over Merced