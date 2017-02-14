Man sentenced in Clint Eastwood documentary scam

A man charged with persuading investors to give him more than $24,000 to produce a cowboy documentary he claimed would be narrated by Clint Eastwood has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with nine years suspended.
The Missoulian reported (http://bit.ly/2kIGXcN) Tuesday that Matthew McClintock was sentenced last week.
He previously pleaded guilty to not being registered to sell securities and offering to sell an unregistered security. Four other felonies were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Investigators say McClintock scammed investors into giving him money for the documentary, which he said would be aired by PBS. Instead, he is accused of spending the money on himself and to make interest payments to other investors.
Seventy-year-old McClintock has also been ordered to pay back the money he stole.
Comments