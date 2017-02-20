Celebrities

Christopher Kane mixes old and new for stellar London show

By GREGORY KATZ Associated Press
LONDON

All eyes at London Fashion Week were eagerly awaiting the autumn-winter designs of Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey, a Monday night spectacle that caps four days of shows highlighting London's status as a fashion hub to rival Paris, Milan and New York.

Buyers, devoted fans and journalists — including American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — were enjoying spring-like temperatures as they viewed a wide range of offerings Monday.

CHRISTOPHER KANE SEEKS 'TOUGHER FEMININITY' IN ECLECTIC SHOW

One of London's favorite designers, Christopher Kane, mixed new technology with tried-and-true craftsmanship to produce a stellar show Monday at the Tate Britain museum.

Kane used space-age techniques, including holographic foiled lace and iridescent full-print knits, along with a traditional weaving process from the early days of mechanization. Most striking was the use of a Gainsborough silk reworking of a French damask from the 18th century that was styled into very contemporary dresses.

Kane's approach gave the outfits an old-meets-new mystique, and the use of Asian motifs, including billowing silk prints, expanded his range. Triangular shapes appeared on the front of many dresses and Kane made good use of the pink floral theme that has been popular in shows this year.

"We wanted to express a tougher femininity this season," said Kane. "(I was) looking at abstract shapes, hard angles, and sharp jags" inspired in part by female factory workers.

Leading hatmaker Stephen Jones called the show "fantastic."

"There was so much fashion that was new," he said. "The colors. The pearlescent knitwear. Everything about it. That Gainsborough silk — you see that in Buckingham Palace! It was great to see it here in a show."

Singer Katy Perry sat in the front row, adding her star power to the proceedings.

FULL-LENGTH DRESSES TAKE THE HONORS AT ERDEM

The Erdem show at the Old Selfridges Hotel showed a remarkable unity of vision despite a wide range of colors, fabrics and mood.

Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu focused almost entirely on long, tightly fitting, ultra-feminine dresses. Instead of exposing wide swaths of his models' flesh, as other designers are doing, he chose to emphasize the female form in its entirety, only rarely choosing to unveil a hint of cleavage.

Most of the outfits featured high necks and long sleeves with elaborate detailing, intricate beadwork and delicate embroidery. Oversize coats or high boots seemed to explode with color. The beauty was in the detailing, which gave each piece an individual feel.

Some were sparkly, some were subtle and subdued. Despite their differences, the pieces complemented each other, making the entire collection come alive.

ASPINAL LOOKS TO WEST END FOR INSPIRATION

Aspinal of London, a luxury handbag maker, took inspiration from the theaters of London's West End to present a collection that celebrated its heritage with a nod to the elegance of a bygone era.

In a champagne presentation at the exclusive Claridge's hotel, the classic British brand arranged its designs for autumn-winter 2017 under spotlights that showed off their craftsmanship and fine details.

Among the more notable pieces were the hand-embellished "Pegasus" collection, which includes bags decorated with a flying horse sprinkled with 23-carat gold dust and Swarovski details. On the other side of the spectrum was the Editor's Clutch, a simple but elegant bag that features three pockets and a detachable cross-body strap.

