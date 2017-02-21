Italy cabbies clash with riot police during strike over Uber

Riot police clash with taxi drivers and street sellers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Alessandro Di Meo
A protester is blocked by police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Alessandro Di Meo
A protester is given assistance after clashes between riot police and street vendors and taxi drivers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Taxi drivers and street sellers clash with riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
A protester shouts to riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Ettore Ferrari
A protestor throws a chari towards riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Alessandro Di Meo
Taxi drivers and street sellers clash with riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
A man lies on the ground during clashes between riot police and taxi drivers and street sellers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Taxi drivers and street sellers demonstrate in Rome's Piazza Venezia Square, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Taxi drivers shout slogans outside the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Massimo Percossi
Street vendors and taxi drivers shout to riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Taxi drivers and street sellers clash with riot police during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Massimo Percossi
A protester lies on the ground during clashes between riot police and taxi drivers and street sellers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Massimo Percossi
Riot police clash with taxi drivers and street sellers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
ANSA via AP
Massimo Percossi
