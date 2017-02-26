Aide: Trump not elected to spend time with reporters, celebs

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:35 Golden Valley's Brady Mello clinches state berth with win

1:08 City dedicates Dwight Amey Park in 2007

2:05 Amaya Valenzuela on Merced's win in PKs

2:34 Merced coach Hector Nava on Bears' loss