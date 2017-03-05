Art museum plans new facility on other side of Boston Harbor

A waterfront art museum in Boston is expanding across the harbor.
The Institute of Contemporary Art announced this week it's opening a new satellite location in a former industrial space in a shipyard in the East Boston neighborhood.
Museum officials say they hope to offer visitors the opportunity to travel by water taxi to and from the former copper pipe shop and the museum's main location in the Seaport District.
The roughly $10 million expansion project, dubbed the "Watershed," would boost the museum's exhibition space by over 50 percent.
The museum says the new location will offer "immersive artworks by artists engaged with the issues of our times." It'll also have a small gallery on the shipyard's history.
It's slated to open in summer 2018 and admission will be free.
Comments