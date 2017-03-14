Crystal Bridges curator departing for job in California

The curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is leaving the northwest Arkansas museum to take a job in California.
Curator Chad Alligood says he's accepted a position as chief curator of American art at The Huntington in San Marino, California. Alligood has served in a curatorial role at Crystal Bridges since 2013, and was part of a team that traveled 100,000 miles to put together the museum's "State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now" exhibition in 2014.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mFjYRv ) that Crystal Bridges will begin a national search soon for a new curator.
Crystal Bridges was founded by the Walton Family Foundation and opened in 2011.
Comments