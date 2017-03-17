Renovation of historic Galesburg theater gets rave reviews

The renovation of a more than 100-year-old theater in western Illinois is getting rave reviews.
The Register-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2mAgjTw ) improvements to the Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg have so far included a new sound system, stage curtains and a repaired roof.
Executive Director Kevin Maynard says he expects the rest of the repairs funded by a nearly $1 million capital campaign to be completed by next year, barring unexpected delays.
The vaudeville theater first opened in 1916.
Last year the Orpheum raised $920,000 through a capital campaign, exceeding its $850,000 goal. As of this week about $400,000 has been spent.
Maynard says many people are coming in and seeing the changes. He says they're saying the renovations are "breathing new life into the building."
Comments