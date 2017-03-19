Utah seeks dismissal of theater's 'Deadpool' lawsuit

The state of Utah has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its decision to fine a theater for serving alcohol during a sexually explicit movie.
KUTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mXSCq3 ) that state regulators fined Salt Lake City theater Brewvies in April 2016 for serving alcohol during the movie "Deadpool." The theater has a liquor license, but the state cited a law that bans serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.
Regulators eventually withdrew the fine, but the theater sued and a former Salt Lake City mayor has recently filed legal papers on behalf of Brewvies.
The Utah Attorney General's Office argues that prohibiting alcohol during movies with sexual content does not violate the theater's First Amendment rights. It also says the state law should be upheld because alcohol and sexual content are an "explosive combination."
