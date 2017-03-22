Thomas Keller shows off his sleek new French Laundry remodel

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

1:02 Helping Merced Students to Dream, Achieve, and Succeed

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership