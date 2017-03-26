Still-active, suburban Chicago writer to turn 110

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

NASA investigates water supply in snow

MC's Jose Gonzalez on signing with PUC

Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

0:40