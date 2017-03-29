The Latest: UN chief says Arabs must heal divisions

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

0:54 See just how much recent rainfalls have drenched California

0:34 Helicopter drops flower petals on Sikhs in Livingston