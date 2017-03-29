Independence police officer shot in confrontation

A suburban Kansas City police officer is hospitalized after being shot in a confrontation while responding to a burglary call.
Independence Police Capt. Carl Perry said the officer was in critical condition and undergoing surgery Wednesday afternoon.
Two suspects are in custody.
Perry says officers were called to an Independence home Wednesday morning where a burglary was in progress. He says the suspects fled the house when officers arrived and fired at officers. Police returned fire and one officer was shot.
The suspects then fled in a vehicle, with police in pursuit. The suspects' vehicle became disabled after a short chase and they were taken into custody.
Perry declined to release any more details.
Comments