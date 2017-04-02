Hudson Valley concert hall sues over occupancy dispute

A Hudson Valley concert venue owned by recording star Daryl Hall is suing the Town of Pawling, claiming measures the town has allegedly taken to reduce the maximum legal occupancy would force the business to close.
The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the dispute comes amid negotiations surrounding plans by Daryl's House to build an outdoor stage.
A lawsuit filed on St. Patrick's Day seeks measures that would prevent the town from lowering the venue's maximum occupancy from 318 standees to 198. That would allow the approvals process to resume.
The lawsuit comes in response to a notice given in early March that says the venue's headcount was over capacity when visited by town officials.
Town Supervisor David Kelly says stumbling blocks to approving the outdoor stage center around its parking capacity.
