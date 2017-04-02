2 single-vehicle crashes leave 3 dead on Arkansas roadways

Two automobile crashes have left three people dead in Arkansas.
State police say 41-year-old Shawn Walker of Camden and 45-year-old Todd Schalchlin of Hampton were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Highway 278 near East Camden and 22-year-old Chelsey Cranton of Star City died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 114 near Gould. Both crashes occurred Saturday afternoon.
A police report says Walker and Schalchlin died when the car driven by Walker went off the highway, then crashed into a culvert and overturned.
Another report says Cranton was killed when the car she was driving went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.
The reports say the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both accidents.
