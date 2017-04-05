Santa Fe gallery company closes bronze foundry in Tesuque

A Santa Fe-area gallery is closing its bronze-pouring foundry in Tesuque.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2nYkRFL ) that as a result of mounting tax debt and other financial troubles, Shidoni Foundry and Galleries announced Tuesday that it is closing its foundry. Shidoni's two galleries and a sculpture garden will remain open.
Shidoni Inc. President Scott Hicks says he will help the dozen foundry workers who lost their jobs find new work.
Hicks says the closing is a result of the poor economy and a loss of artistic confidence in the foundry after the New Mexican published a story about the company's $315,000 in overdue tax bills.
The foundry's bronze pourings on Saturdays were a popular attraction for tourists and locals.
