April 5, 2017 9:58 AM

Santa Fe gallery company closes bronze foundry in Tesuque

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A Santa Fe-area gallery is closing its bronze-pouring foundry in Tesuque.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2nYkRFL ) that as a result of mounting tax debt and other financial troubles, Shidoni Foundry and Galleries announced Tuesday that it is closing its foundry. Shidoni's two galleries and a sculpture garden will remain open.

Shidoni Inc. President Scott Hicks says he will help the dozen foundry workers who lost their jobs find new work.

Hicks says the closing is a result of the poor economy and a loss of artistic confidence in the foundry after the New Mexican published a story about the company's $315,000 in overdue tax bills.

The foundry's bronze pourings on Saturdays were a popular attraction for tourists and locals.

