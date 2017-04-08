Attack Barcadium: A blend of a bar and old-school arcade

If your formative years were spent dumping quarters into arcade video games, Attack Barcadium on the Public Square is sure to take you down memory lane.
But there's a twist to this old-school entertainment venue that combines nostalgia of childhood with the enjoyment of adulthood libations. Yes, you can buy beer — 21 and older, of course — and concession stand fare while you play some of your favorite video games, and a few you've probably never played.
"Some games in here are 45 years old and some of these games you cannot find, they are that rare," said barcadium manager David Stansberry, the eldest son of owners Gina and David Stansberry.
The barcadium is just another addition to the business concept of David Stansberry, whose plan has been to open a theater that offers top-notch food and entertainment alongside movies. The first to open downtown in 2014 was Popcorn from Mars Theater, which features gourmet flavors. Frozen Treats from Mars Theater opened in 2015 around the corner and offers handmade ice cream, Italian ice, shakes and smoothies.
In February, the much-anticipated Attack Barcadium from Mars Theater opened its doors. The barcadium features a select collection of arcade games, video consoles and a pinball machine.
"(My husband) has a warehouse full of games, probably about 400 of them," said Gina Stansberry.
Every few months, about half the games on the floor will be switched out with different ones in stock.
"We're trying to get a feel for what people like," Gina Stansberry said.
The arcade video games line the walls at the front section of the narrow building. At the back is the concession stand, where you can buy items like nachos, chili dogs and a rotating selection of beers that cost $4 to $6. Also at the back is the pinball machine, which will be rotated out periodically.
"That will be a themed area. Right now it's 'Star Trek' with the Enterprise and Captain Kirk. My favorite is the 'Wizard of Oz,'" David Stansberry said.
And, in the middle there are booths for dining as well as section dedicated to video game consoles. The younger David Stansberry saved his beloved Nintendo 64 console — a classic for the 20- and 30-somethings — as well as the newly released Nintendo Switch.
"I designed this section," joked the younger Stansberry.
Attack Barcadium serves as a sort of art gallery, too, with more than 50 life-size character cutouts from movies, comic books and TV shows that were created by artist Grant Cooley.
While the video games might offer nostalgic charm, the arcade is a museum, of sorts.
"(Video games) led to some of the (technology) we use today and people don't think about that," David Stansberry said.
While Attack Barcadium serves up beer, it's not reserved for adults only all the time, Stansberry said.
From noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday, all ages can play games for just $8 per person.
Otherwise, hours are 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for 21 and older. Regular admission is $15 for all-you-can-play entertainment. Military and Middle Tennessee State University students with ID get in at a discounted rate.
Sunday through Wednesday is open for reservations only, and food and drink packages are available. The barcadium can be booked for private parties, too, any day of the week.
"You pay a flat fee and you can play for hours. Some people stay (the whole time)," David Stansberry said. "Once I get people in the door, I get them back."
