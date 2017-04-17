Celebrities

April 17, 2017 6:16 AM

Jerry Rice-signed football stolen at charity event turned in

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A California man suspected of stealing a football signed by former San Francisco 49er Jerry Rice has turned himself in.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2ptnLT6 ) 45-year-old Patrick Van Lam turned himself in Sunday after allegedly stealing the ball from a charity auction.

Police say Van Lam saw viral photos of himself stealing the ball and decided to surrender.

According to the report, the ball had been purchased by a guest at the auction for $3,500 before it went missing.

Van Lam has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.

Police say a second man helped Van Lam take the ball, but he is still on the loose.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance 1:22

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance
14th annual Bike Blessing 0:28

14th annual Bike Blessing
Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:51

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

View More Video

Entertainment Videos