Celebrities

April 20, 2017 7:04 AM

Olympic athlete Germaine Mason killed in crash in Jamaica

The Associated Press
KINGSTON, Jamaica

Police in Jamaica say that Olympic-medal winning athlete Germaine Mason has died in an early-morning motorcycle crash.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force issued a statement reporting that Mason apparently lost control of his motorcycle before dawn Thursday in St. Andrew Parish southeast of the capital, Kingston. He was 34.

Mason was born in Jamaica but represented Britain in the 2008 summer Olympics in Beijing. He won a silver medal in the high jump.

The news stunned Jamaica, a country that takes particular pride in its relatively large number of standout athletes in track and field. Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed "sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity" in a message on Twitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 2:43

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:49

Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree

View More Video

Entertainment Videos