Maddox home a contemporary dream of light and art

"Welcome to the ugliest house in Dothan," he chuckled as wife Jeannie joined in on the joke.
The story goes like this: When Sam and Jeannine Maddox were looking for a home in the mid-1970s, they thought about building until a particular home on Choctaw Street came on the market. It was a contemporary home designed by architect Chuck Dunseth and built in 1964 for Dunseth's friend, Tom West.
Jeannie Maddox had admired the home for years and rushed to see it when she heard it was for sale. When she excitedly called her mom with the news that she and Sam were buying the home, her mother replied: "You mean the ugliest house in Dothan?"
But for Jeannie the artist, the home had everything she wanted.
"It was so radical for Dothan," Jeannie said of when the house was built. "There's just this big brick circular wall and only one window in the front ... It was like radical. But that's like a good piece of art work. It was ahead of its time. Just like a good piece of architecture, it was ahead of its time. People didn't understand it."
From the front, the home seems closed off. A circular brick wall transitions into a rectangular home. But, as you approach the home's front door, an exterior wall smoothly flows into the inside of the home by way of a large glass wall that gives unsuspecting visitors their first glimpse of what makes the home special.
"It's the kind of house when people come in for the first time, they don't really want to sit down," Sam Maddox said. "That's the neat thing about having art in a house that is kind of art in itself is that people, instead of sitting down, they want to walk around and look and see . all the different angles of the architecture."
And there's plenty to see. Even Jeannie's mother came around when she stepped into the home.
From the entryway, you can see straight through to the backyard thanks to the large window wall on the back side of the house. More than one nose - small children and dogs included - has accidently bumped into the glass wall entryway.
But from the entryway you see a home filled with art, an eclectic mix of heirloom and contemporary furnishings, and lots of light.
"It's kind of like a nice surprise," Sam said.
The curved wall in the living room is the perfect showcase from Jeannie Maddox's art work as well as the works of other artists that the couple owns. From paintings, sculptures, mixed-media pieces and even the floor covering splattered with paint and signed by Jeannie, the room is like a small, comfortable art gallery accentuated by the wall of glass.
Designed to catch the morning light, the windows and the natural light they allow in were on the list of the things Jeannie wanted in a home when the couple was looking 43 years ago. She wanted space to teach her art classes. She wanted skylights over fire places. She didn't care if the kitchen was small, or if her home even had one. And she wanted lots of light.
"I want a house that looks like a piece of sculpture more than a house-looking house," Jeannie recalled saying. "A lot of buildings that are commercial will look more sculptural."
The home was originally 2,000 square feet, and Sam and Jeannie lived in the home about five years before they decided to add a larger art studio to the home. They turned to the original architect to make sure their addition fit with their dream home.
"I'm a painter and if something has to be fixed on my painting, I don't' want another artist to do it; I want them to ask me to do it," Jeannie said. "That's how I felt about having the studio added on. If anyone was going to have the right vision, it was going to be Chuck."
The addition actually created Jeannie's favorite spot in the house. From one corner, windows give an almost panoramic view of sky, the tree tops outside, the backyard, and the very swimming pool that inspired Jeannie's most popular series of photorealism paintings - her Swimmers Series. She started the series in the 1970s, and the large paintings are among her best sellers and most commissioned pieces.
"I went to doing swimmers because realists tend to draw from what's around them," she said. "And I wanted clear, sharp detail because I like painting lots of detail and it was perfect to get the pool. So the pool was an influence. If this house hadn't had a pool I probably would have never done pool paintings."
The couple also believes the home inspired their son, Samuel, to become an architect. They proudly display Samuel's first architectural model done in eighth grade and a hospital in Boston that he designed.
And even though the home's kitchen is the smallest room in the house, they like that way. Neither of them cooks. They joke that the kitchen is just a place to put ice in soft drinks and unwrap to-go orders. But another large sheet of glass above the sink with cabinets suspended from the ceiling manages to make the kitchen feel larger than it is. The only rooms that don't have lots of windows are the home's bedrooms and bathrooms, which are dark in contrast with the rest of the home.
The Maddoxes are accustomed to people wanting to see the inside of their home - parents bringing their children trick-or-treating at Halloween and even a UPS delivery person.
They don't mind the curiosity. They understand completely.
"I love all the light - all the light coming in," Jeannie said. "That's what most people love. It's just been so perfect for an artist."
