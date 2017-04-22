Austin High's "Cinderella" fairytale end of teacher's career

Scanning the faux fireplace and royal chamber transforming Austin High School's stage into a castle, Susan Thompson pointed out set pieces recycled from past productions — "The Music Man," ''Big River" and "Grease."
The memories of the dozens of performances and hundreds of students from the past 15 years flood Thompson's mind.
"Early on in my career, I thought I wanted my students to know all the x's and o's of acting. That is important, but, what is more important is that they learn confidence. Seeing them gain confidence, that is what I will miss the most," Thompson said.
After 25 years as a Decatur City Schools educator — 10 years at Frances Nungester Elementary and 15 years at Austin High — Thompson will retire in May.
Tonight, the curtain will rise on Thompson's final production at Austin.
"When I selected 'Cinderella,' I did not realize this was going to be my final year. It is fitting, though. Sixteen years ago, when Ed Nichols, who at the time was Austin's principal, asked if I would step in for the drama teacher, the show I stepped into was 'Cinderella,' " Thompson said.
Performances will take place tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors 65 and older.
Based on the Rodgers & Hammerstein made-for-TV musical, Austin High's "Cinderella" contains no singing mice and no "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," but the magic of the fairytale remains. Julie Andrews starred in the original 1957 version, Lesley Ann Warren in the 1965 remake and Brandy Norwood in the 1997 production. In Austin's production, capturing the iconic role of Cinderella falls to senior Ryleigh Morland.
"The night before the cast list was posted, Ms. Thompson texted me and said she wanted me to be her Cinderella. I was so surprised," Morland said. "We are all so excited to put on this show because it is so well known. What makes it even more special is that this is Ms. Thompson's last year."
Through the songs "The Prince is Giving a Ball," ''In My Own Little Corner," ''Impossible; It's Possible" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful," the musical tells the story of a young woman, who, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, transforms into a princess, finds her prince and escapes her life as a servant to her stepmother and stepsisters.
Rhett Tucker, better known as the anchor of Austin football's offensive line, is making his theatrical debut as the singing and dancing Prince.
"I'm having more fun that I thought I would have. I really like the songs I get to sing. The most challenging part is getting all the dance steps down. Becoming the prince isn't too difficult. You know, he is a really cool dude and I'm pretty cool, too," Tucker said with a smile. "We've put in a lot of time at practice and we are ready to do this."
Thompson recruited Tucker as the prince after seeing the characters the senior created in support of Austin's basketball team.
"Just watching him in the stands, you can see that he can act. And he is a member of the chorus, so I knew he could sing," Thompson said.
Along with Morland and Tucker, the cast includes Aislinn Cain as the godmother, Ashlyn Wheat as the stepmother, Molly Tittle and Julia Davenport as the stepsisters, Will Parker as the king, Erin Wiley as the queen, William Farris as the herald, Tyler Denny as the chef and Avery Jackson as the steward.
Laughter filled the auditorium as members of the cast, donning their costumes for the first time, gathered for impromptu photos. Thompson looked on with joy, acceptance and contentment.
"I am not a master teacher. I've done a lot of neat stuff, but I'm not a master. What means the most to me, though, are the responses from students who said I taught them how to push themselves and gave them confidence to apply for jobs and speak their opinions. That's what I will treasure," Thompson said.
Over the last 15 years, as director of Austin's drama program, Thompson taught hundreds of teenagers teamwork, trust, confidence and communication through the preparation and staging of classic musicals "Oklahoma," ''Lil' Abner," ''Thoroughly Modern Millie," ''Annie," ''Schoolhouse Rock," ''Bye Bye Birdie," ''Brigadoon" and "Crazy for You."
Each year, 125 to 150 students took Thompson's theater classes.
"What I hope they take away is the ability to work together, to strive for a goal and to reach it. I hope they feel comfortable unleashing their creativity and accept themselves for who they are, not who others want them to be," Thompson said.
Other upcoming high school performances are "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" by Decatur High on April 27-29 and "Mulan, Jr." by Decatur Heritage on May 5, 6 and 8.
