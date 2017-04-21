Celebrities

April 21, 2017 2:35 AM

Queen Elizabeth II turns 91 with quiet day, gun salutes

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday with gun salutes, as the monarch celebrates quietly at home.

A troop of the Royal Horse Artillery will ride horse-and-gun carriages past Buckingham Palace before staging a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park at noon (1100GMT). There will also be a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London an hour later.

The queen is Britain's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, having become queen on Feb. 8, 1952. She is also the world's longest-reigning living monarch since the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year.

The queen usually spends her birthday privately. She also has an official birthday, marked in June — when the weather is better — with the "Trooping the Color" military parade.

